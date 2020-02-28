CHEYENNE – As a kid, Susan Allen spent hours wandering downtown Cheyenne, shopping and riding the escalators at J.C. Penney. After falling in love with 17th Street so many years ago, Allen is returning to her old stomping grounds to open a new herbal apothecary and tea room this spring.
The Hawthorn Tree, located at 112 E. 17th St., will carry close to 100 different herbs, teas and spices, herbal products made in house, and books on herbalism and meditation. Those looking to sip tea can do so in the tea room, and the mezzanine of the building will be transformed into a meditation space.
Back in the 1930s, local historian Bill Dubois said a shop served tea in the same building the Hawthorn Tree will call home. Tea rooms were a popular place for social gatherings back in the day, but Dubois said they have recently “made a comeback.”
When Allen was in the process of buying the building, she said “it was just screaming – let’s bring back some old traditions.”
At the Hawthorn Tree, customers will find remnants of the past, like a 57-drawer apothecary from a pharmacy in Illinois and old cabinets from J.C. Penney, where Allen used to spend her time growing up.
“You’ll kind of feel like you’ve walked back in time, but with a little flair,” Allen said.
In addition to sipping tea, Allen plans to host classes on meditation and journaling with the hopes of creating a peaceful, community space. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Amber Ash said the trend in retail is shifting more toward activities that customers can participate in.
“That’s exactly what Hawthorn Tree is talking about – that experience-oriented retail experience,” Ash said. “It’s innovative. It’s fun. It’s a great opportunity for people to do some different classes or just go to meditate.”
Through the Hawthorn Tree, Allen hopes to share her passion with the residents of Cheyenne.
Since she was a kid, Allen has loved plants and trees, dropping off fresh flowers for her neighbors on May Day each year. Some Cheyenne residents might even recognize her from the gardening TV and radio programs she did until the early 2000s.
So when choosing a name for the store, Allen found that the hawthorn tree represented the yin and yang in life. While the tree has sharp thorns, it also has beautiful blossoms, which Allen said is like keeping your heart open to both the good and bad.
It wasn’t until she began having health issues, however, that she looked more deeply into herbalism. Allen started using different plants to see how they helped with her migraines, and when she experienced success, she decided to head to the Equinox Center of Herbal Studies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
While Allen won’t suggest remedies to patients seeking medical help, she does hope to help people pave their own path in working herbal products into their daily lives.
“I feel like herbs, to me, are an inspiration, so I hope to inspire people to get creative on their own,” Allen said. “I hope to inspire people to take charge of their own health.”