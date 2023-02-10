CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is seeking landowners within the West Edge area who are interested in having a qualified environmental professional complete Phase I and/or Phase II Environmental Site Assessments on their properties.
These assessments could help facilitate sale, expansion or redevelopment, and will be completed at no charge to the landowner.
In October 2022, the city of Cheyenne received a $500,000 Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Assessment Grant to assess sites with known or perceived contamination. Suspected contamination may include asbestos, lead-based paint, petroleum or other hazardous substances. Once the site assessment is completed, the city can assist the landowner with cleanup planning, reuse planning and remediation to ensure abandoned or underutilized properties are redeveloped.
The city of Cheyenne seeks to work with property owners in the West Edge area to help facilitate the redevelopment of an older underutilized industrial area to improve the quality of life. To date, more than $43 million in development projects have been completed as a spinoff of the EPA grant work.
For more information about the city of Cheyenne’s Brownfields program, contact Lonnie Olson at 307-637-6307 or lolson@cheyennecity.org.