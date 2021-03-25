CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Office of Youth Alternatives is pleased to announce that it is celebrating 50 years of service to youth and families.
To commemorate this event, The Office of Youth Alternatives has partnered with The Friends of Youth Alternatives and launched a 50 for 50 campaign, which continues through the end of the calendar year.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $50,000 for 50 years of service. Proceeds from this campaign will be applied to The Friends of Youth Alternatives Endowment, which aids with program related costs and provides sustainability of the much-needed services to our youth and families at no charge. Individuals or businesses wishing to contribute may do so through www.youthalternatives.net by clicking the donate tab located on the menu bar. Contributions may also be sent to c/o The Friends of Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Additionally, The Office of Youth Alternatives, along with The Friends of Youth Alternatives, would like to thank Taco John’s for supporting the 50 for 50 campaign. Through the month of March, Taco John’s is encouraging all Taco John’s patrons to round up the balance of their order to the nearest dollar. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to The Friends of Youth Alternatives Endowment.