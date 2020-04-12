CHEYENNE – The budgeting process for the city of Cheyenne this year will be unlike any previous one, as towns across Wyoming prepare for what could be as much as a 25% hit to their annual sales tax revenue due to the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.
Sales tax revenue, which makes up roughly 37% of Cheyenne’s general fund for its annual budget, is expected to drop substantially in coming months. While other Wyoming towns are preparing for up to a 25% drop, city officials are still working to determine exactly how much of a hit will be felt in Cheyenne.
City Treasurer Robin Lockman said the city won’t know its March sales tax revenue until May, making it difficult to flesh out the details of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
“Any time of the year is obviously sad (for this to happen), but when you’re developing a budget that has to be to the City Council by May 15 ...,” Lockman said. “It’s just really hard, because a lot of difficult decisions need to be made.”
While the city has yet to reach any final decisions on its plan moving forward, Mayor Marian Orr has asked all department directors to present a 10% budget cut proposal. If implemented, the cuts would equate to a roughly $5 million reduction in the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Last year, the city’s final budget appropriated roughly $62 million.
“COVID-19 was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Orr said. “We were starting to address this earlier because of natural gas and oil prices and a lack of revenue from those streams.”
The drop in sales tax revenue, in tandem with dropping energy prices, will likely force some tough decisions this year for the City Council. Some expenses – like a roughly $625,000 cost increase for employees’ health insurance plans – have to be accounted for, while other requests may have to take a back seat while the city tightens its belt.
City Councilman Jeff White said the budget process always requires weighing needs versus wants, but this year will be uniquely challenging.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said White, who serves as council vice president. “From my vantage point, all options are going to be on the table as far as how to get through this.”
Given the uncertainty over the city’s revenue projections, it’s possible for the City Council to reconvene later in the summer or fall if it needs to make changes to its appropriations.
“It’s very rare to do so, but it’s something that can be done,” added White.
In the meantime, the city has implemented a hiring freeze on the vast majority of its open positions, with the main exception being for new officers in the Cheyenne Police Department. Meanwhile, a few positions, like a new CPD social worker to help reduce recidivism rates, have been funded through federal grants, meaning they won’t be affected by the revenue shortfall.
The revenue problem is not unique to Cheyenne, as towns statewide are grappling with the economic slowdown. The Wyoming Association of Municipalities held a teleconference meeting this week with the mayors of Wyoming’s 10 biggest towns, all of whom shared concerns regarding local sales tax revenue.
Wyoming towns will likely see some relief through the federal CARES Act or a potential fourth stimulus package, but it remains unclear when and how much funding would be distributed to cities like Cheyenne.
More details should emerge during the Legislature’s Management Council meeting April 16, Orr said, though the mayor noted the one-time funding won’t erase the long-term questions facing towns across Wyoming.
Once the City Council gets its initial budget from the city treasurer in May, council members will begin holding work sessions with department leaders to decide how to move forward.
“We all take this process very seriously,” White said. “This is a unique year, in which very difficult decisions are going to have to be made.”