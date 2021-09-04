CHEYENNE – Damin Spritzer, acclaimed organist and music scholar from the University of Oklahoma, will be the featured performer for the 29th Organ Concert Series at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Spritzer, Area Chair and Associate Professor of Organ at the University of Oklahoma, received her Bachelor of Music from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, her Master of Music from the Eastman School of Music and her doctorate from the University of North Texas. She has been at the University of Oklahoma since 2014.
She will perform on the Visser-Rowland Tracker Organ, installed in the Cathedral in 1992, and her selections will include works by Locklair, Cabanilles, Bach and Balbastre.
Spritzer is noted for her recordings of works by the prolific but largely-unknown Alsatian-American composer Rene Louis Becker. American Record Guide said of her performances, “The playing is expressive and musical, and she has a fine ear for color — something many organists would do well to emulate… .” She has performed at historic churches and instruments in Germany, France, Brazil, Italy, Israel, England and Norway.
The organ at St. Mary’s was manufactured specifically for the Cathedral by Visser-Rowland Associates of Houston, Texas. The 3-manual, 38-stop, 53-rank tracker organ is patterned after the French Classical Style.
The concert is free and open to the public. Cathedral doors open at 1:15 p.m., and the concert begins at 2 p.m. Enter the church at 2107 Capitol Ave. As with previous organ concerts, a camera feed from the loft will enable everyone in the seats below to watch Spritzer’s performance on the keyboards and the pedal board.