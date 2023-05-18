A car pulls out of the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility in downtown Cheyenne. The city took in revenue of $219,818 from the parking garage in fiscal year 2022.
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will close the George Cox and Jack R. Spiker parking garages this weekend to complete maintenance. Tentatively, all work will be done within a 24-hour timeframe.
Staff will begin work at the George Cox Parking Garage on Saturday and will temporarily close off entry until Sunday.
Likewise, the first floor of the Jack R. Spiker Parking Garage will be closed Sunday and will reopen Monday.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve the city’s parking facilities," a city news release said.
