A car pulls out of the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility in downtown Cheyenne. The city took in revenue of $219,818 from the parking garage in fiscal year 2022.

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will close the George Cox and Jack R. Spiker parking garages this weekend to complete maintenance. Tentatively, all work will be done within a 24-hour timeframe.

Staff will begin work at the George Cox Parking Garage on Saturday and will temporarily close off entry until Sunday.

