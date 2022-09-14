Citizen’s Police Academy

The Cheyenne Police Department is holding a Citizen’s Police Academy. Screenshot taken March 14 from CPD's website.

CHEYENNE – Registration for the Cheyenne Police Department's free Citizen’s Police Academy is now open.

The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department. It is designed to help increase awareness and understanding of how policing is conducted while strengthening the relationship between community members and police officers, according to a Monday news release from the CPD.

