...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Cheyenne Police Department is holding a Citizen’s Police Academy. Screenshot taken March 14 from CPD's website.
CHEYENNE – Registration for the Cheyenne Police Department's free Citizen’s Police Academy is now open.
The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department. It is designed to help increase awareness and understanding of how policing is conducted while strengthening the relationship between community members and police officers, according to a Monday news release from the CPD.
The program will take place Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Nov. 4. It will be at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St. The five-week academy will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be two Saturday field classes conducted for firearms and K-9 training.
The curriculum will include courses in constitutional law, criminal investigations, human trafficking and property crime. Additionally, students will learn about de-escalation and use of force, traffic enforcement, telecommunications/911 and vehicle pursuits. Several practical exercises will be conducted so that participants gain a working knowledge of the duties and responsibilities required to be a law enforcement officer in this city.
Applicants must be adults, agree to a background investigation, have a valid driver’s license and complete a waiver of liability. Citizens may apply online by going to cheyennepd.org/CPA.
Registration will be open from Monday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Sept. 26, or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.
For more information, contact CPD Public Information Officer Alex Farkas at 307-637-6537, or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.