County pocket annexed

A plot of land annexed by the city along Ridge Road near Harvey Street in Cheyenne is photographed on Feb. 28, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to postpone amending current Unified Development Code regulations related to protest petitions.

City Planning and Development Department officials brought forward the amendment in the wake of a zoning conflict between residents and a developer. Residents near Ridge Road and Holland Court were able to bring forward a protest petition that required a supermajority of votes from the Cheyenne City Council on the zoning for an annexed property, and a lack of agreement led to it being left with no zone.

