CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to postpone amending current Unified Development Code regulations related to protest petitions.
City Planning and Development Department officials brought forward the amendment in the wake of a zoning conflict between residents and a developer. Residents near Ridge Road and Holland Court were able to bring forward a protest petition that required a supermajority of votes from the Cheyenne City Council on the zoning for an annexed property, and a lack of agreement led to it being left with no zone.
The residents wouldn't have been able to bring forward their petition protest if the change recommended by the city staff were in place.
The current city ordinance allows a protest to be filed for rezonings and the establishment of new districts with the city clerk’s office, which applies when a city annexes a portion of the county. The proposed amendment takes out this language and replaces it with “may be filed protesting the Planned Development application in accordance with applicable State Statutes.”
Wyoming statute only allows residents to file protest petitions for zone changes, and they wouldn’t be able to do so for newly annexed areas.
“This text amendment doesn’t take away citizens' rights to speak against the zoning map amendment, and it doesn’t silence them,” said City Planner Connor White. “They can still show up to public meetings such as this one, voice their concerns, and they can do the same thing at the City Council.”
White reiterated it was only the supermajority vote that would change, and a majority of the 11-person governing body would still need to approve any zone change or establishment. The planning department considered it only as a way to prevent properties from being annexed and not given a city zone, especially in the wake of nearly 60 county pockets coming into the city.
But there was backlash from community members regarding the timing of the proposed change and the restriction it would place on them. This played a factor in the Planning Commission’s decision to suspend any action until June.
“If you’re trying to take away the voice of the people, then what you’re doing is just basically giving builders and developers whatever they want. They can put a zone and annexation request together, and nobody gets to protest it,” said Cheyenne resident Peggy Klein-Escamilla. “If we’re not heard, in a way, that makes a difference in the vote.”
The petition protest was seen as a way to give weight to residents' rejection of a zone, because there was the ability to trigger the supermajority vote requirement.
“The decisions being made in these meetings directly impact residents' daily lives, our quality of life and our future,” added fellow resident Rebecca Murchie. “When there are multiple sides to an issue, a system of checks and balances is needed. And the use of the petition provided that, otherwise representation may not be equal.”
Much of the public testimony came from residents who fought an apartment complex being built in their area and succeeded as the developer failed to receive NR3 zoning for his property.
White recognized that the difference in the municipality and state requirements for a protest petition was brought to the department's attention by this application and said it created a predicament the staff wanted to avoid in the future. It wasn't his intention to to amend the code for the specific project, and he wanted closure on the new zone request before they considered the amendment.
"But this is seen as a larger issue as the city continues to annex properties," he said. "Due to the timing of the protest amendments, or the proposed amendments and the project in question not being finished – staff is going to recommend postponement of this item to the June 5 Planning Commission meeting."
Even City Council members Michelle Aldrich and Pete Laybourn appeared at the meeting to ask for more time.
Aldrich said she was troubled by the proposed change and believed there were other solutions available without taking away the opportunity for residents to increase the threshold for approval on a project.
After a vote on whether to pass the amendment failed, members of the commission agreed with delaying the decision. Commissioner Boyd Wiggam was the only one who voted for the amendment, because he said he wanted the city code to match Wyoming statute and clear up any confusion or lack of zones.
Any further consideration will occur in June before the Planning Commission, which will recommend action to the Cheyenne City Council.
"That gives us two months to really look into things and then bring something back to you," said White. "And if we have to postpone it again because it's still not right, we'll postpone it again until we can get something that works for everybody."
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.