CHEYENNE — The city is planning just over $21 million in construction projects this year, from crosswalk safety to vegetation management by goat.
According to Tom Cobb, Cheyenne city engineer, the city has planned $11.2 million for pavement management, $9.5 million in capital construction and $460,000 for drainage projects this year. Each year, the City Council sets three priority projects based on resolution out of the fifth-penny sales tax, which is commonly used for capital projects.
Pedestrian safety was set as the number one priority, Cobb said.
Capital construction
Pedestrian safety at Western Hills and Pershing boulevards is a high priority and has been included in the city’s capital construction plan.
Last summer, the city applied for state funding to install a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK, system at the intersection where McCormick student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was struck and killed in November 2022. HAWK systems are overhead stoplights that are user-activated and designed to stop traffic, usually in busy or high-traffic areas. One will go in on site this year.
The city will also place a new signal at Powderhouse Road and Carlson Street, which will feed into Cheyenne’s new Coyote Ridge Elementary School.
“It’s a busy intersection there. We will provide some safety enhancement and put in a signal that would allow pedestrians to cross and allow traffic to get in and out a little easier,” Cobb said. “It is a brand new school, and there is no traffic control there. It’s a single stop off of Carlson, and it is very important for us to move that one forward.”
Another major project coming this year will be the Fifth Street Bridge over Crow Creek, according to Cobb.
“This is one of the biggest projects, as far as capital projects are concerned,” he said.
The city likely won’t have that project out to bid until June or July, so construction may not begin until fall. Once started, the city plans to replace the bridge near Fifth and Deming, the closest cross streets.
“We’re rebuilding the bridge. It is really narrow and has been in service too long,” Cobb said.
The city has also included a Van Buren storm sewer interceptor on its capital construction project list, as a new housing development on Whitney Ranch will increase demand. The storm sewer interceptor will connect to a previously constructed detention pond that is now being discharged at the surface. The interceptor will take both detention ponds and underground drainage to Dry Creek to the south. The new development is starting a fourth filing, Cobb said.
Pavement management and drainage maintenance
Pavement management projects include mill and overlay at Rio Verde, Green River, Pierce and Sullivan streets and another mill and overlay project at Rollins, Gramercy, Marshall and Garrett streets. Mill and overlay, generally, includes a paving process of removing the top few inches of existing asphalt and putting on a new coat of asphalt. Other projects include the concrete rehabilitation on Central Avenue at Yellowstone Road.
“Pavement management is part of our city maintenance project, so those are mill, overlay and concrete,” Cobb said. “We fix curb, gutter and ADA ramps.”
As far as range management, the city will put out a vegetation management bid package this year and plans to use goats to do vegetation management on Crow Creek.
“Goats help eat vegetation and help with drainage problem,” Cobb said.
The city will also carry out maintenance at the Pump House Wetlands area.
“We will do a dredging project there, and pretty major dredging at Dry Creek, but that won’t start until the fall,” Cobb said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.