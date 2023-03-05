Road Construction

Simon Construction employees pave the road at the intersection of East 24th Street and Warren Avenue in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The city is planning just over $21 million in construction projects this year, from crosswalk safety to vegetation management by goat.

According to Tom Cobb, Cheyenne city engineer, the city has planned $11.2 million for pavement management, $9.5 million in capital construction and $460,000 for drainage projects this year. Each year, the City Council sets three priority projects based on resolution out of the fifth-penny sales tax, which is commonly used for capital projects.

