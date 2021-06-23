CHEYENNE – An afternoon plant identification workshop with botany experts from University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, Rocky Mountain Herbarium and UW Extension/Barnyards and Backyards project will take place Friday, July 9, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
The focus is learning plant families and tips for plant identification, said University of Wyoming Extension restoration ecologist Kristina Hufford.
The workshop will take place from 1-4 p.m. and includes a $15 fee. Participants will receive a plant guide and materials to learn plant identification skills and botanical terminology, said Hufford. The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens building is at 710 South Lions Park Drive.
Participants can sign up for the event at bit.ly/learning-plant-families.
Contact Hufford at khufford@uwyo.edu for more information. Social distancing measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.