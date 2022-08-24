Guns N' Hoses blood donation competition 2022

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off to see which agency can bring in the most lifesaving blood donations.

The annual “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive challenge will take place Sept. 7 and 8 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St. The competition allows blood donors to cast a vote for the first responder of their choice. The organization that recruits the most donors will receive a traveling trophy to showcase for the year, according to a CPD news release.

