CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department has announced the hiring of Alexandra Farkas as the department’s new public information officer.
In her new role, Farkas is responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing communication strategies between residents, businesses, the media and the department regarding a variety of projects and initiatives which align with the department’s strategic priorities.
“I am pleased to take on the role of public information officer for the Cheyenne Police Department and look forward to building on the successes of this exceptional organization,” Farkas said in a news release.
A native of Cheyenne, Farkas’ strong desire to serve her community has kept her close to home.
“Joining the department is an excellent way for me to support our local heroes in the job they perform every day to protect and serve our citizens,” she continued.
Farkas’ business experience and academic work includes the areas of digital media, marketing communications, graphic design, cybersecurity strategies, data analytics and event planning.
“Alex is a dedicated and very innovative worker with passions for marketing strategy and has experience conducting, analyzing and interpreting both customer and competitor data,” Chief Brian Kozak said. “We are excited to welcome her to the team.”
Farkas completed her Bachelor of Science degree in business marketing with minors in entrepreneurship and management at the University of Wyoming. Prior to the Cheyenne Police Department, Farkas served as the Director of Marketing and Communication for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, and currently serves on the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Board of Directors.