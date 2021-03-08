CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the death of another teenager early Monday morning.
At about 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a firearm incident in the 1200 block of East 10th Street, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said in a Monday afternoon news release. There, officers discovered a 14-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Later Monday, at an unspecified time, CPD detectives arrested the 13-year-old and booked him into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on manslaughter and theft charges.
This case remains under investigation, according to the release.