20191011-FILE-policestock-mc-5.JPG
Buy Now

Police vehicles sit in the basement garage on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Cheyenne Police Department in downtown Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the death of another teenager early Monday morning.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a firearm incident in the 1200 block of East 10th Street, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said in a Monday afternoon news release. There, officers discovered a 14-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Later Monday, at an unspecified time, CPD detectives arrested the 13-year-old and booked him into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on manslaughter and theft charges.

This case remains under investigation, according to the release.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus