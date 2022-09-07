CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police have arrested a local man following a Monday evening stabbing incident, the department said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The suspect in the stabbing, Jason Singleton, 26, of Cheyenne, was an employee at a south Cheyenne gas station, CPD said. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

