...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER
WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Cheyenne police arrest gas station employee after Monday stabbing
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police have arrested a local man following a Monday evening stabbing incident, the department said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
The suspect in the stabbing, Jason Singleton, 26, of Cheyenne, was an employee at a south Cheyenne gas station, CPD said. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault.
At about 8 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault with a knife at the Big D Sinclair gas station at 100 North Greeley Highway. Responding officers found an adult male victim at the scene with a stab wound, according to the news release.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by American Medical Response to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A preliminary investigation shows a male and female arrived at the location and entered into a verbal altercation with an employee of the gas station, later identified as Singleton. As the argument escalated, Singleton reportedly displayed a knife and stabbed one of the males. He then fled the scene on foot, the news release said.
Officers established a perimeter around the location and deployed CPD K-9 Pavel to track the suspect. Pavel tracked the suspect’s scent to the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. At the same time, dispatch advised officers that a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper had observed the suspect entering the hotel.
A Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputy located Singleton in the hotel with the knife still in his possession, the release said. Singleton was taken into custody without further incident.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.