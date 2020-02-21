CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police arrested a local man Thursday morning after a short vehicle pursuit in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue, according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release.
The vehicle was reported stolen to police just moments before the 6:36 a.m. arrest, and was being driven by Kolten Lackey, 22, of Cheyenne.
Lackey initially refused to stop for police, and began driving away at a high rate of speed. After fleeing for a few blocks, he crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles in the 1900 block of Cheyenne Place.
Lackey resisted police and actively fought with officers before he was eventually arrested.
Lackey was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing or eluding, felony motor vehicle theft, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
He also had a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of aggravated assault, eluding and an open container. He also had a Nationwide Extradition Warrant from Colorado for property damage.