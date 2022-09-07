...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Allen Fenstermacher, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police have arrested a local man following a Tuesday afternoon stabbing incident, the department said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
Allen Fenstermacher, 39, a transient, is accused of attacking a 15-year-old boy with a knife during an altercation. The boy had a minor injury, according to the release.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, CPD officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife near the 200 block of East Ninth Street. Responding officers located the 15-year-old juvenile male victim at the scene. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A preliminary investigation shows the juvenile male victim and another juvenile male were at a nearby park when Fenstermacher initiated a conversation with them. The juveniles left the area on foot, but as they walked, Fenstermacher reportedly followed them toward the juvenile victim’s residence.
As they arrived at the residence, the juvenile victim requested help from his father. The father asked Fenstermacher to leave, but he refused to do so. A physical altercation between the father and Fenstermacher began, and the two juveniles joined.
Police believe that Fenstermacher produced a knife during this altercation and assaulted the juvenile victim. Fenstermacher then allegedly fled from the area on foot.
Officers established a perimeter and, within minutes, located Fenstermacher near the 800 block of Warren Avenue. He was taken to CRMC and then booked into the Laramie County jail without incident on a felony charge of aggravated assault.
This case remains under investigation by CPD.
Tuesday's incident was the second stabbing in the city in a less than 24-hour period. A gas station employee was arrested in a Monday evening incident after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument.