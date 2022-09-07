Allen Fenstermacher jail photo

Allen Fenstermacher, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police have arrested a local man following a Tuesday afternoon stabbing incident, the department said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Allen Fenstermacher, 39, a transient, is accused of attacking a 15-year-old boy with a knife during an altercation. The boy had a minor injury, according to the release.

