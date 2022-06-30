CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police officers arrested a local man after pursuing him by vehicle for several miles, according to a news release from the department.
At about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department observed a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with stolen license plates allegedly speeding near the intersection of Nationway and East 12th Street. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver, later identified as Danny Jimenez, 37, of Cheyenne, allegedly refused to yield and accelerated to a high rate of speed. A police pursuit began on East 12th Street.
The chase continued through east Cheyenne to an intersection of East 6th Street, where the officer lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, another officer in the area located the Jeep near East 12th Street. A third officer assisted by successfully deploying spike strips to deflate the Jeep’s tires.
The suspect vehicle, however, reportedly continued to flee for several miles toward East Lincolnway, driving on the rims of the vehicle.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper joined in the pursuit and performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which stopped along East Lincolnway the automobile that was being chased. Jimenez then fled from officers on foot. He was located and taken into custody without incident.
Jimenez was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation. He was then to have been booked into the Laramie County jail on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and theft of more than $1,000, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, driving under a suspended license and reckless driving.