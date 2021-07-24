CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police officers have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man Saturday morning, according to a news release.
At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Jesse Flores, 26, transient, who had suffered serious injuries. American Medical Response began treatment for multiple stab wounds and transported Flores to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Flores's condition is currently unknown.
The suspect, Robert Requejo, 41, transient, remained on-scene and was contacted by responding officers. He was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County jail for attempted second-degree homicide.
This case remains under investigation by the department's Detective Bureau.