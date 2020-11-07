CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested a suspect in a recent robbery.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Verizon Wireless store at 3769 E. Lincolnway. Trey Watson, 29, of Cheyenne allegedly entered the store and gave a note to an employee that demanded he give him a cellphone. Watson produced a knife and threatened the employee, and then took some merchandise and fled from the store.
Responding officers located and apprehended Watson within minutes. Watson was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on aggravated robbery charges.
Watson had been in the custody of Cheyenne Police the previous day in relation to a forgery/fraud case, according to a news release. However, because of the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office’s new guidelines and the Laramie County jail not accepting nonviolent offenders, he was cited and released.