.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Goshen
and northeastern Laramie Counties through 630 PM MDT...
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles northwest of Gun Barrel, or 28 miles northeast of Cheyenne,
moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. Weak funnel
clouds are also possible.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Meriden Rest Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel
clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions
they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a
funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the
National Weather Service.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police Department officers responded to a reported robbery at a Maverik gas station on Tuesday evening. Police arrested 22-year-old Kegan Dawdy, who had allegedly robbed the gas station with a knife.
Officers arrived to discover that a shoplifting incident had taken place, rather than a robbery, CPD officials said in a news release.
Witnesses claimed Dawdy stole a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter at the gas station and then left without paying. Law enforcement later located him at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Bevans Street and arrested him on theft charges.
“I want to commend the citizens involved in this case for taking quick action to assist our officers,” Chief Mark Francisco said in the release. “Their fast notification made it possible for officers to locate the suspect almost immediately. Our community partnerships play an important role in keeping everyone safe.”
Law enforcement had trouble determining where Dawdy's permanent address was. Different profiles in law enforcement databases identified him as either a Cheyenne resident or resident of Kansas, CPD public information officer Alexandra Farkas said. After talking with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, they agreed to identify the suspect as a transient, Farkas said.