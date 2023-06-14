Kegan Dawdy

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police Department officers responded to a reported robbery at a Maverik gas station on Tuesday evening. Police arrested 22-year-old Kegan Dawdy, who had allegedly robbed the gas station with a knife.

Officers arrived to discover that a shoplifting incident had taken place, rather than a robbery, CPD officials said in a news release.

