The Cheyenne Police Department arrested Charles Karn, 19, early Thursday morning after a 911 hangup call. His alleged victim is being treated for serious injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release, the investigation is still ongoing.

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department responded to a 911 hangup at a camper in the 4700 block of Cactus Way at 12:19 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived to find an unresponsive victim, who is still in the hospital being treated for what CPD calls "serious injuries," according to a news release.

Officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Karn, 19, and came to the conclusion that Karn assaulted the victim as the result of an interpersonal conflict. 

