CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police arrested a woman late last week after a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Candice Cordova, 41, transient, was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding with property damage greater than $1,000; child endangerment; interference with a peace officer; destruction of property greater than $1,000; hit-and-run; and having no liability insurance.
Cordova also had two separate warrants out of Natrona and Platte counties.
Around 2:50 p.m. Nov. 6, Cheyenne officers responded to a vehicle attempting to run another vehicle off the road near North College Drive and East 12th Street. At 3:40 p.m. the same day, CPD Sgt. James Peterson located the vehicle near East Lincolnway and Campbell Avenue.
Peterson activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop, and Peterson began pursuing the vehicle. A short time later, Peterson ended the pursuit because the driver, Cordova, became reckless and showed disregard for other drivers.
Cordova eventually, and intentionally, crashed into parked vehicles near 1600 Van Lennen Ave., and she fled on foot. Cordova was later located and identified, according to the release.