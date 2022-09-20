CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects they believe set fire to a dumpster behind a Dell Range Boulevard business.

Two male suspects were seen together in the parking lot of Bicycle Station, 2634 Dell Range Blvd., minutes before a fire started in a dumpster behind the building, according to a CPD Facebook post from Tuesday.

