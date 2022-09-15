CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police Capt. David Janes graduated this week as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy, a Wednesday news release from CPD said.
The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, according to the news release.
The academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
This session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. Capt. Janes was the sole representative from Wyoming. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations and five federal and civilian agencies.
Capt. Janes has served with CPD for 18 years and is the second generation of his family to graduate from this academy. On the day he was born, Janes’ father was in Quantico attending the 125th session. Chief Billy Janes, retired, served 41 years with the Torrington Police Department, and 30 years as chief of police.
The impact this program had on his father’s leadership journey inspired Capt. Janes to participate, as well.
“The Cheyenne Police Department is very proud of the drive and dedication that Capt. Janes has shown, not only while attending the National Academy, but in his preparation for the academic and physical challenges that he would face while attending,” CPD Chief Mark Francisco said in the release. “A job well done.”