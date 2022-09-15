CPD Capt. David Janes

Capt. David Janes, in a photo provided by the Cheyenne Police Department.

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police Capt. David Janes graduated this week as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy, a Wednesday news release from CPD said.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, according to the news release.

