CHEYENNE – The number of potential candidates for Cheyenne Police chief has narrowed to three.
The city announced Thursday that CPD Acting Chief Nathan Buseck, Greeley (Colorado) Police Department Commander Aaron Carmichael and Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Francisco are finalists for the job. All three will have in-person interviews Tuesday, and meet with CPD employees and a group of residents Wednesday.
Mayor Patrick Collins said he formed a five-person committee of former law enforcement officials to help him narrow down a pool of about 40 applicants, and the three finalists were “far and away the most qualified.”
“I’m just excited to get to the next step in this process and get a chance to meet them and interview them, and hopefully the perfect candidate will come out of these interviews and we’ll hire them to be our chief,” Collins said.
Buseck stepped into the role of acting chief in early January, a couple of months after Collins said he would not reappoint former Chief Brian Kozak, who served in the position for 11 years.
A Cheyenne native, Buseck has been with the department for 21 years, starting as an officer/detective in 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and to lieutenant in 2012. In 2016, Buseck was promoted to captain. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico in 1995 and is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class No. 277. In 2017, he attended the Leadership in Police Organizations development training program conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Buseck said he intends to pay attention to how public safety resources are allocated in the growing east and south sides of the city. He said the relationships he’s already formed in the community, as well as his ability to empathize with the people he serves, are key things he would bring to the job.
“I would really want to harness those relationships to continue to be innovative, whether it’s dealing with homeless issues or (the) mental health crisis. ... Those would be the two big things that I would want to tackle,” Buseck said.
Coming from Greeley, Colorado, Carmichael said Cheyenne’s department seemed like it would be a really good fit for him, calling Greeley “just a larger version of Cheyenne,” with a similar cultural and economic makeup.
“I know that some of the criminals that cause trouble in Cheyenne are from Greeley. I am able to bridge the resources between the cities to combat these problems,” Carmichael said.
As someone who is interested in relationships and connection, Carmichael said he’s a great listener and would come in with an open-minded view of what the community wants out of its police department.
“My priority is for people to see police officers as members of the community,” he said. “We are people who shop at the same locations, we enjoy the same life celebrations and stresses as everybody else. We’re another member of the community, and when you can view yourself as that, it becomes far less transactional between officers and citizens. It becomes more of finding a way to help because we’re all a part of the same community.”
Carmichael began working as a detective in 2006, and he transitioned to patrol sergeant for Greeley PD in 2013. He was promoted to detective sergeant in 2015 and later to his current position as commander in 2018. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Sterling College in 2001 and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University in 2018. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Class No. 466.
Kansas City’s Francisco said he is looking to both move up in his career and transition to a smaller city and police department. He said his family often visited Wyoming when he was growing up, and his love for the state prompted him to apply for the job.
“I think I bring just a ton of varied and general experience,” Francisco said. “Hopefully I can look at what’s going on there and maybe put my experience to use and come up with some impactful solutions for community problems.”
As to what those solutions might be, Francisco said he would begin his tenure as chief by doing a lot of listening and asking questions. Francisco called himself “an open, honest, approachable person,” and, like Buseck and Carmichael, said he values community connections and relationships.
“I think it’s important to learn the culture of the organization and the community itself and, you know, seek to build those bridges and seek input on what the community desires to be done,” he said.
Having started as a sergeant at KCPD in 1991, Francisco went on to serve in various captain positions from 2001 to 2005. He was promoted to Major Division Commander of the department’s Fiscal Division in 2015, followed by a promotion to Major Executive Officer in the Chief’s Office in 2018. In April 2019, Francisco was promoted to deputy chief of the Executive Services Bureau, and in December 2019, he moved to his current position as deputy chief of the Investigations Bureau. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Central Missouri State University, now known as the University of Central Missouri, in 1987.