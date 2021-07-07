CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police detectives continue investigating the shooting of a Cheyenne teenager in the early hours of Monday morning.
"The entire Detective Bureau has been working diligently, around the clock since the homicide occurred. We will not stop until the shooter is apprehended and arrested,” said Detective Lt. Rob Dafoe in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
Detectives continue to follow up on all leads and public tips.
“The case involves the death of a juvenile, and there is a specific process that must be followed to ensure the investigation is not compromised,” said Dafoe. “We must be sensitive to the family and other details surrounding an incident like this.”
The CPD encourages the public to use discretion when reading information and comments posted on social media, as the content may not be accurate and can be misleading in the aftermath of a tragic event.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Cheyenne Police Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.