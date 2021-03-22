CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department has hired five new police officers.
Reece Federer, Brian Hiltner, Erik Mayfield, Emily Taraski and Cole Tompkins were sworn in Monday morning at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
The new officers, chosen from among 144 applicants, will attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas in April, according to a news release.
"I have wanted to be a police officer since I was in the first grade," Federer, a Cheyenne native, said in the release. "I grew up in this town and feel that it is not only my responsibility to Protect the Legend, but my privilege to do so, as well."
Taraski moved to Cheyenne from Albany, Oregon.
"It’s been a lifelong dream to give back to my community and become a role model for all the young women after me," she said in the release. "The sense of community and support for one another is what I love most about Cheyenne and the reason I am proud to call it home."
Applications for CPD remain open through May 7. Interested individuals can contact Recruiting and Training Sgt. DeBall with questions regarding testing and the hiring process at 307-633-6612 or adeball@cheyennepd.org. Visit cheyennepd.org/apply for more information.