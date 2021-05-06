CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department received the 2021 Public Sector Excellence award at Tyler Technologies’ annual Connect user conference in April, according to a news release.
The department was recognized as a winner due to its demonstrated excellence in deploying Tyler’s New World Records system in innovative and impactful ways. In early 2020, CPD created Wyoming’s first Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which uses the records system to help address a community-wide issue of repeat criminal offenses. The LEAD program’s main objective is to reduce criminal behavior by connecting those in need to community-based services.
“The LEAD program and the use of Tyler’s records system helps us identify and work with offenders who have health and substance abuse issues,” Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “Our hope is that we can treat, rather than continuing the pattern of incarceration.”
The LEAD program relies on the New World Records system to organize the department’s criminal database and determine which individuals would most benefit from the program.
“Rather than manually sorting through files, New World allows the department to filter out those who do not match the criteria, and instead, collect a more concise, accurate list of LEAD program candidates,” LEAD case manager Hailey Hayden said. “The system increases productivity, which in turn, grants LEAD staff more time to engage with the community.”
The New World system also helps Cheyenne Police officers connect individuals to the LEAD program. If a crime is committed as a result of a substance use or a behavioral health problem, officers search the system to verify if the individual responsible is enrolled in the LEAD program. Individuals are then diverted to mental health and/or addiction supportive services where ongoing engagement and intensive case management is offered throughout the participant's journey.
Tyler’s Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership and were judged on the following criteria:
- Organizational efficiency and productivity
- Organizational responsiveness to employees, vendors or citizens
- Business value
- Innovation in using Tyler applications or services in unique ways
- Relevance to other organizations using Tyler solutions
- COVID-19 response in handling transitions, changes and/or other effects from the pandemic
Tyler Excellence Award winners were honored during a virtual Connect conference attended by more than 5,000 public sector peers.