CHEYENNE – As he walked out of the Cheyenne Public Safety Center on Monday, now-former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak felt a weight unexpectedly lift off of his shoulders – a realization that, after more than a decade, he was no longer responsible for the safety of officers and city residents.
“I guess you get used to it, and as soon as I walked out, I felt it immediately – I didn’t have that pressure anymore,” Kozak said.
Kozak was honored Monday at a change-of-command ceremony at the Public Safety Center, where former Capt. Nathan Buseck was sworn in as acting chief. Kozak served as police chief for 11 years, the longest tenure for that position in the history of CPD.
In late November, Mayor-elect Patrick Collins announced that he would be replacing both Kozak and Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt. Collins’ choice for interim fire chief, John Kopper, was sworn in alongside Collins and other city officials Monday evening.
The change-of-command ceremony was emotional, Kozak said, because it made him feel as though his service had been valued and appreciated by residents and members of CPD.
“To have such pride for the employees and the supervisors and all that’s been accomplished, and to see that they were proud (of) where they work and what they’ve accomplished as well – it was emotional for that to come out,” he said.
Buseck said the “fantastic” turnout of Cheyenne residents at the ceremony is proof that Kozak did his job well.
“The community support for Chief Kozak is reflective in the job that he did, and we want to continue that same path,” he said.
Kozak said he was “very relieved” to have Buseck appointed as acting chief, and he hopes Buseck will apply to fill the position permanently.
“He’s fully prepared himself for that position,” Kozak said.
Buseck was chosen by Collins to replace Kozak and become interim chief. He has served the department for 21 years, starting as a patrol officer and holding multiple positions over the years, including as a SWAT officer, a shift supervisor as a sergeant, and later moving into a lieutenant position. In 2016, Buseck was promoted to captain, where he often filled in as acting chief when Kozak was out of the office.
Buseck said he considers Kozak a friend, calling the former chief’s replacement “difficult.”
“Chief Kozak has been a phenomenal leader and mentor to many of us here,” he said. “When you go throughout your career, there’s people that you admire – you admire the way they do things, the way they do their job, the way they build relationships, and I admire all of those qualities in Chief Kozak.”
Buseck said he’s interested in applying to be chief permanently, and that his education and his experience with CPD have prepared him for the role.
Some of the issues Kozak wanted to focus on in the coming years include increasing the number of CPD employees, raising the salaries of civilian staff and hiring a crime analyst – things he hopes Buseck or a future chief will be able to accomplish.
Beginning his career in Mesa, Arizona, Kozak held several roles, including jail commander, traffic and motor commander, homeland security commander and gang enforcement commander, according to a news release. He retired after 22 years. He then served as police chief in Avon, Colorado, with the department earning the International Association of Chiefs of Police Human Rights and Community Policing Award under his leadership.
Kozak said he will take some time to “decompress and just enjoy things and relax.” He said he plans to stay in Cheyenne and be somehow involved with the city, but that his plans for the future, including a potential run for Laramie County sheriff, are up in the air.
Looking back on his time as chief, Kozak said he is most proud that CPD is “set to be successful in the future, everything is in place, everything’s been done right because of everyone working together,” and of the pride that he said CPD employees have in where they work.
“Everything about the police department has changed – I mean, every aspect of it, over the last 10 years,” Kozak said. “And just to see that it’s all worked – I got to see that yesterday, and that’s when I was emotional.”