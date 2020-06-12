CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police Department officers arrested 19-year-old Dawson Dixon around 1:40 a.m. Thursday at Eighth and Central avenues after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run.
Dixon didn’t stop for officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit through town. Officers used spike strips, which punctured one of the car’s tires, causing Dixon to get stuck near the Union Pacific Railroad south of West Lincolnway near Reed and Snyder avenues.
When he finally stopped, officers discovered Dixon was driving a stolen car out of Colorado, had outstanding Colorado warrants and was suspected of driving under the influence, reckless driving, attempting to elude, driving with a revoked driver’s license and possession of stolen property.