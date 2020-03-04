CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department’s Community Action Team released the statistics Tuesday for the cases it worked in 2019.
There were 43 total cases, and 62% of those cases were drug distribution cases, 14% were overdose deaths, 12% were property crime, 10% were human trafficking cases and 2% were other.
Of the six overdose deaths, three were from methamphetamine, two from heroin and one from fentanyl. Most of the drug cases investigated involved methamphetamine, Poly Drugs, cocaine, heroin, opioids, marijuana and MDMA.
The team arrested 48 drug dealers and recovered $30,000 in stolen property.