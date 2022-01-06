CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department has added four new officers to its ranks.
Corrin Campbell, Nathanial Lucero, Kilian Sweet and Ty Volin were sworn in Tuesday morning at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
All four came to Cheyenne from outside Wyoming. Each expressed a fondness toward the city and credited its character as an attraction to living and working here.
A different job brought Lucero to the area about a year and a half ago, and he fell in love with Cheyenne, he said.
“It’s small, but it’s got all the amenities of a big city. I enjoy the feel of it,” Lucero said. “I’m looking forward to helping out the community with various things, keeping us safe, making it a better place for my kids as they grow up – just making it a happier place for everybody.”
Volin was a police officer in Oregon for 10 years. He moved to Cheyenne to be closer to family, and to enjoy the city and the people.
“Just kind of the political climate (in Oregon), it’s not necessarily as enjoyable for law enforcement, so I’m definitely looking forward to a difference (in a) community that supports law enforcement and what they’re trying to do for them,” Volin said.
Sweet agreed that he’d heard from friends that people in Cheyenne really like the police, and that that sentiment played a part in his decision. He said he’d wanted to live out West since he was in high school, and after vacationing in Cheyenne with his wife, they decided to move here.
“From the exploring my wife and I have done already, we really enjoy being here,” Sweet said.
Campbell, who is from Denver, Colorado, said she was looking forward to Cheyenne’s small-town feel.
“It’s very easy to get to know people here,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to be able to protect people, that’s what I’ve always been taught growing up, so being able to do that for my community is what I’m going to enjoy most about being a cop.”
Police Chief Mark Francisco said each new recruit’s choice to relocate to Cheyenne was “a testament to the quality of life that we offer here.”
“It’s a tough recruiting environment, and we are very pleased that they chose Cheyenne, Wyoming, to come to,” Francisco said after the four were sworn in. “To you folks: It’s a great place to be. I think you’ll find it very enjoyable to continue your policing career here and start your policing career here.”
The next step for the new officers will be to attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.
Individuals interested in joining the department can apply online. For questions regarding the testing or hiring process, contact 307-633-8080 or recruiting@cheyennepd.org. Visit cheyennepd.org/apply for more information.