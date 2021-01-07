CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that attempts to solicit money donations.
During the call, the scammer will state that in a time of “Defund the Police,” residents should make a donation to support law enforcement agencies. These solicitations for donations are not in any way affiliated with the Cheyenne Police Department.
These types of solicitations are false requests and should be verified through any means possible before payments are forwarded to the caller.
The Federal Trade Commission maintains an online reporting system for telemarketing and other scams, which can be found at https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submitconsumer-complaint-ftc.