Manuel Duncan

Manuel Duncan is shown in this booking photo from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

 Laramie County Sheriff's Office/courtesy

CHEYENNE — At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were involved in a high-risk warrant service operation at a residence near the 1400 block of East 18th Street.

The wanted subject, Manuel Duncan, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, had an outstanding violent felony warrant for his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined he was at the location. Duncan has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release.

