...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may make travel
difficult.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Manuel Duncan is shown in this booking photo from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
CHEYENNE — At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were involved in a high-risk warrant service operation at a residence near the 1400 block of East 18th Street.
The wanted subject, Manuel Duncan, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, had an outstanding violent felony warrant for his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined he was at the location. Duncan has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release.
Based on this information, investigating detectives completed a risk assessment to help ensure the safety of the community during the warrant service. Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided that the Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Sheriff Joint SWAT team should assist. Crisis negotiators were also on standby.
After arriving at the location, the SWAT team attempted to communicate with Duncan, asking him to exit the residence. Following several commands, the situation was brought to an end at 11:50 a.m. when Duncan surrendered, walking out the front door with both hands raised.
Duncan was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on his existing warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon.