CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, at approximately 9 p.m., Cheyenne Police pfficers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

The wanted subject, Damontri McCormick, 30, of Cheyenne had four outstanding warrants for his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined he was at the location. McCormick has a history of violence and is considered to be dangerous.


