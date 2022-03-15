CHEYENNE – Want to learn what's involved in being a police officer in the Capital City? Interested in taking classes in subjects ranging from constitutional law to crime investigations and car chases?
If so, the Cheyenne Police Department's five-week academy for regular citizens starts April 4, CPD announced Monday. Registration runs through March 28, or whenever the first 30 applicants sign up.
The no-cost Citizens Police Academy, which lasts through May 4, is described as "an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department. It is designed to help increase awareness and understanding of how policing is conducted, while strengthening the relationship between community members and police officers."
Other courses are about human trafficking, among other subjects, and CPD said "de-escalation and use of force, traffic enforcement," 911 issues and other things will be taught. To take part, you must be an adult, agree to a background investigation and have a driver’s license.
The Citizens Police Academy takes place twice a year, in the spring and fall, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. In September, the police department will announce the fall session dates, she noted Tuesday.
The training is at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.