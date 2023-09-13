CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off to see which agency can bring in the most lifesaving blood donations. The annual Guns N’ Hoses blood drive challenge is Sept. 26-27 at the Public Safety Center.

This competition allows blood donors to cast a vote for the first responder team of their choice.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus