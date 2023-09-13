CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off to see which agency can bring in the most lifesaving blood donations. The annual Guns N’ Hoses blood drive challenge is Sept. 26-27 at the Public Safety Center.
This competition allows blood donors to cast a vote for the first responder team of their choice.
The organization that recruits the most donors will receive a traveling trophy to showcase for the year.
According to Vitalant, there is an urgent need for blood, and all eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to ensure patients get the vital transfusions they need. Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished.
The Guns N’ Hoses blood drive will be hosted at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St., during the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Sept. 26: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27: 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome – please remember to bring an ID. Donors are asked to prepare beforehand by eating breakfast and hydrating. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Vitalant following the donation. Giveaways and Guns N’ Hoses T-shirts will also be provided (while supplies last).
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 307-638-3326 or visit donors.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code: cheygunshoses.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.