CHEYENNE – Property crime is at its lowest in two decades, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a Thursday morning news conference. But recent budget cuts to the Laramie County District Attorney’s office, and a reduced capacity to prosecute low-level offenses, have officials worried the rates could rise.
To deal with this, CPD will begin charging nonviolent offenders in Cheyenne Municipal Court. Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove’s office has declined 70 of the department’s cases in the past month, which the city may prosecute in municipal court, CPD officials said.
Capt. Jared Keslar said these cases are mainly misdemeanors, but do include some felonies.
The department is also forming the Cheyenne Municipal Warrant Task Force, an initiative beginning Nov. 13 to deal with a “massive growth” in city warrants resulting from the Laramie County jail’s inability to accept misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenders at this time. Many of these people have multiple warrants and continue to commit crimes because they believe they won’t be arrested, CPD officials said.
Officers will get together and prioritize which warrants to execute based on things like the number of warrants a person has or if they have multiple victims, Lt. David Janes said. Then, on Nov. 13, CPD will send officers out to look for offenders and bring them to the police department until they can be seen in Cheyenne Municipal Court.
Municipal Court Judge Tony Ross will hold arraignments then and there, Janes said, and offenders will then be transported to the Platte County Detention Center in Wheatland to await a trial or begin serving their sentence.
“For now, people think they’re getting away with it; people think that they can’t be arrested,” Police Chief Brian Kozak said. “But we want to make sure the warning is out that we will start arresting those people.”
Officers encouraged anyone who thinks they may have a warrant to contact Cheyenne Municipal Court clerks before Nov. 13. CPD and the municipal court have “several other dates in the future” when they expect to execute a similar plan.
Although issuing citations through municipal court may not be the ideal way to handle these cases, Keslar said, “we believe it’s more important that there’s justice than we just drop these cases altogether and forget about them.”
CPD has maintained lines of communication with the DA’s office, Keslar said. Detectives still routinely asking if it will be possible to prosecute certain cases they say no longer meet their criteria, or if the department should go ahead and take a particular case to municipal court.
The Laramie County jail currently has restrictions on booking nonviolent offenders. Instead, CPD will utilize an existing partnership with Platte County, as well as a pending contract with Goshen County, to book inmates in their jails.
Overcrowding is not an issue in either county, and both have COVID-19 prevention and segregation procedures in place, Kozak said.
Despite a 15% increase in calls, property crime – which includes auto theft, burglary and larceny – has decreased 26% over the past two years, CPD officials said. Property crime is lower this year than at any other point since 1999, the department’s data shows.
CPD officials credit much of the decrease to the department’s use of data analysis to help identify patterns in property crime in an accurate and timely manner.
CPD recently received funding to hire a crime analyst, but will have to delay adding the position because of a City Council cap on hiring new city employees.