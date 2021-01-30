CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol recovered more than 744 pounds of marijuana products last weekend.
At about 2 p.m. Jan. 23, troopers requested assistance from a CPD K-9 unit at mile marker 367 on Interstate 80. K-9 Tyler and her handler were called out and responded.
K-9 Tyler gave a positive indication to the presence of the odor of an illegal substance inside the vehicle. More than 744 pounds of liquid and edible forms of marijuana were located inside the passenger van.