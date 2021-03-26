CHEYENNE – On Thursday, March 25, the Cheyenne Police Department honored the careers of outgoing police officers, Capt. Nathan Buseck and Lt. Howard Smith. Their combined careers have contributed over 50 years of service to the City of Cheyenne.
Acting Chief Buseck began his career with the CPD as an officer in January 2000 and was recognized for 21 years of dedicated service to the department. Buseck was promoted to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2012 and captain in 2016. He was named acting chief in January of this year.
Throughout his career, Buseck also served as a Field Training Officer, a member of the SWAT team and a detective. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico in 1995 and is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #277.
Buseck will continue his career as chief of police for the Idaho Springs (Colorado) Police Department.
“I have appreciated the hard work of everyone at this department, and I will miss the relationships that I have built with all of you and our community members,” Buseck said.
Smith began his career with the CPD as an officer in May 1989 and was recognized for more than 30 years of dedicated service to the department. Smith was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and lieutenant in 2016.
During his career, Smith has served as a member of the Bomb Squad, commander of the Bomb Squad and Master Police Officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Wyoming in 1988.
Smith will now work on his landscaping business, making this a full-time venture.
“Thirty years into this, and I am surrounded by nothing but people I respect. I look forward to seeing what the new group brings,” Smith said. “This, for me, is very difficult, because this is it. I mean, my life started, literally here, at the police department. Everything good that came to me has been through this police department.”