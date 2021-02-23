CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police have a suspect in the death of Athian Rivera, a 2-year-old found dead Friday in a dumpster in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
CPD detectives have sent an affidavit of probable cause to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove supporting charges of murder and aggravated child abuse against Wyatt Dean Lamb, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said in a news release early Tuesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation by police, Farkas said.
Lamb, 27, of Cheyenne was arrested by police on unrelated charges at 6:15 p.m. Friday at his residence in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
He was taken into custody on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for parole violation, according to Laramie County jail records.
According to court documents, Lamb was charged in February 2020 with felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor property destruction and interfering with a peace officer.
Lamb was contacted by police during the search for Rivera.
At about 1 p.m. Friday, Cheyenne Police responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old near the 500 block of Desmet Drive. After an "extensive" search of the surrounding area, officers found the child, identified as Athian Rivera, dead in a nearby dumpster, according to the release.
Along with CPD, the search for Rivera involved a K-9 unit, members of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Laramie County Fire District 2, Farkas said at a news conference about the incident late Friday afternoon.
Farkas said a reverse 911 call was sent out to locate the child within half a mile of his last known location. Social media was also used to try to find Rivera, and the child’s name was included in a national missing children database.
Farkas said during the Friday news conference that there was no danger to the public, and that updates would be posted to the police department's Facebook page.
Anyone with information about Rivera’s death should contact CPD’s dispatch center at 307-637-6525.