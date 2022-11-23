CHEYENNE – With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors.
Officers are increasing patrols Wednesday through Sunday, according to a CPD news release, and are encouraging drivers to be more vigilant about following traffic safety laws.
Cheyenne police officers continuously conduct enforcement operations in areas with notable traffic safety issues, specifically related to speeding. So far in 2022, these enforcement efforts have resulted in 12,944 traffic stops. This is a 68% increase in stops compared to the same period last year and exceeds the total number of traffic stops in 2021 (9,134).
The top cited traffic offenses in 2022 are as follows:
Speeding: 849 citations
Driving under the influence: 355 citations
Failure to yield to a traffic control device: 159 citations
Failure to maintain lane: 144 citations
With these things in mind, the department is encouraging members of the community to follow posted speed limits, eliminate distractions and always have a plan to get home safely.
“The data indicates that we have successfully increased our traffic enforcement efforts, but ideally we would like to see these numbers decrease as a result of safe driving habits,” Chief Mark Francisco said in the release. “Working together and keeping the rules of the road top of mind, we can finish the year strong and have a safe holiday season.”
Anyone who sees traffic or roadway safety issues is urged to contact the dispatch center at 307-637-6525 or call 911. For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.