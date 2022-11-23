CPD/NHTSA traffic enforcement graphic

CHEYENNE – With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors.

Officers are increasing patrols Wednesday through Sunday, according to a CPD news release, and are encouraging drivers to be more vigilant about following traffic safety laws.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus