CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred early Friday morning, a Monday news release said.
Officers responded at about 2 a.m. that day to Platte Valley Bank, 421 Vandehei Ave., after it was reported that someone was attempting to steal an ATM.
At the scene, officers found a blue 2004 Ford F-250 truck with an ATM attached that had been pulled from its original location. Officers believe the abandoned vehicle had been stolen from a nearby residence a few hours prior to the incident at the bank.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the case remains under investigation by police detectives.
Anyone with information should contact the Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau at 307-637-6521 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 303-629-7171.
Information can also be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS, or online at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com or tips.fbi.gov.
Crime Stoppers Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.