...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident and has identified a suspect, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.
At about 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Fifth Street and Central Avenue for a report of shots fired.
It is alleged that a verbal argument between two men occurred at a local bar, with both leaving the location without incident. Later that evening, one of the subjects was traveling in a vehicle on Capitol Avenue and encountered the other male subject walking in the middle of the road. As the vehicle approached, the male pedestrian reportedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the vehicle and fired three shots.
No injuries were reported.
Investigating officers have identified the suspect, and an affidavit of probable cause supporting charges of reckless endangerment has been forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.