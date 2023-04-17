CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating an incident in which a vehicle drove through an area of east Cheyenne, with someone firing shots into the air. 

Officials reported the incident happened Saturday between the hours of 1:15 a.m. and 1:24 a.m. Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched at approximately 1:25 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Bradney Avenue. 

