...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East
Platte County, North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong crosswinds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Cheyenne police investigate shots fired over the weekend
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating an incident in which a vehicle drove through an area of east Cheyenne, with someone firing shots into the air.
Officials reported the incident happened Saturday between the hours of 1:15 a.m. and 1:24 a.m. Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched at approximately 1:25 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Bradney Avenue.
Security footage shows a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Bradney Avenue and Kester Street. The vehicle pulls forward, and several gunshots are fired into the air.
Shell casings were located near the 4800 block of Kester Avenue and 4100 block of Bradney Avenue. No injuries had been reported as of Monday morning.
If residents have any information regarding this incident, particularly surveillance video, they are asked to contact Officer Jonathan Penhale at 307-633-6664 or Jpenhale@cheyennepd.org. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.