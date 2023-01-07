CheyennePoliceCarFILE2.jpg

CHEYENNE—The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne’s South High, 1213 West Allison Road.

A 16-year-old male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a Saturday evening news release from CPD.

