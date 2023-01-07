Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE—The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne’s South High, 1213 West Allison Road.
A 16-year-old male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a Saturday evening news release from CPD.
The preliminary investigation suggests a physical altercation happened near South’s front entrance. A suspect has not been identified.
School resource officers and Detective Pendleton are investigating. Tips can be reported to Pendleton at 307-633-6666, or anonymously on the Safe2Tell hotline 1-844-996-7233 or www.safe2tellwy.org.
