CHEYENNE – Early Monday morning, Cheyenne Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Cheyenne.
At approximately 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the Loaf 'N Jug at 3920 E. 12th St. in regards to an armed robbery with a knife.
The employee stated they were at the register when a man entered the store and brandished a knife, demanding money from the register. The man then fled on foot with money from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 307-637-6510 regarding Case Number 20-56793.