CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway, department spokesperson Alex Farkas said Wednesday afternoon.
The collision involved two vehicles and a bicyclist. The bicyclist, Thomas Brenneman, 61, of Cheyenne, sustained serious injuries in the crash and could not be revived. A preliminary investigation suggests that Brenneman was struck by a tan Buick while crossing East Lincolnway. A black SUV was also involved in the incident.
Impairment is not being looked at as a factor in this collision.
This case is still under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit. The department asks anyone with information to contact Officer Vapenik at 307-633-6697.