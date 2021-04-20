CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near the 900 block of West College Drive.
At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. A 20-year-old male Cheyenne resident was later located with non-fatal gunshot wounds at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau at 307-637-6521. Information can also be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS or online at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.