CHEYENNE – The next meeting of the Police and Community Together organization will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, in the first-floor community room at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St).
There will be a presentation on human trafficking by Detective Sgt. Tim Meyrick that the community is invited to attend. The presentation will also include issues Cheyenne faces regarding human trafficking.
The Police and Community Together committee is an organization serving as a volunteer support group for the Cheyenne Police Department. Members contribute their time and talents to help promote public safety, provide input into policing services, form a liaison between the community and the police department and assist in educating the public for a better understanding of the responsibilities of the police and a responsible citizenship.